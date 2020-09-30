San Jose repair shop raising funds, awareness for breast cancer research amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Doctors have noticed that COVID-19 has brought in less and less people to their offices for cancer check-ups and it may lead to higher cancer rates in the future.
A South Bay car repair shop wants to help.
RELATED: 'It is heartbreaking': Doctors, non-profit leaders concerned about lack of cancer screenings during COVID-19
In April we introduced you to the family owned car repair company, GIC Car Clinic, that gave back to first responders impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The owners pride themselves on their excellent technicians and ability to keep drivers on the road.
But they also try to support their community in other ways.
"We opened the business, of course, to make money, but we want to be able to support someone who needs help," Owner Helen Liao said. "That's very important."
In April, GIC offered free oil changes for first responders.
Now in October, the support will come in the form of Brakes for Breasts.
Customers can receive free brake pads donated to the shop by vendors and 10% of labor fees will be donated to the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Fund.
People receiving service will pay the same price, but they get the benefit of knowing a portion of their money will go to cancer research thanks to the shop's willingness to give back.
RELATED: Coronavirus kindess: San Jose repair shop offers free oil changes for health care workers
"It gives us the opportunity to raise awareness for Breast Cancer, along with being able to donate to a great cause," GIC Car Clinic Shop Manager Jessica Benoit said. "Breast Cancer does run in my family and, as a woman, you look at wanting to have that security and know that an important part of you that gives back to life, you should be able to keep and be able to feel safe about."
Breast Cancer Awareness Month may be more important than ever in 2020.
Medical experts worry that COVID-19 may lead to an increase in rates of undetected breast cancer.
GIC wants to try and make sure that doesn't happen.
"We don't want to lose more people," Liao said. "We don't want to lose lives anymore."
"Giving back is just incredible," Benoit said. "Big shops can do a lot, but it shows that small shops like us can definitely make a difference as well."
The shop hopes to raise $10,000 to fight the fight and find a cure.
To learn more, visit the GIC Car Clinic website here.
San Jose repair shop raising funds, awareness for breast cancer research amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More