Suspect injured in shootout with officers during apparent East Bay hostage situation, police say

An armed suspect in Brentwood was shot after police say he allegedly held a woman he knew against her will and exchanged fire with officers when they arrived.

BRENTWOOD, Calif. -- A shootout at a Brentwood apartment complex Sunday night left one man wounded, after he allegedly held a woman hostage at an apartment complex.

Brentwood police said officers were investigating an unrelated incident in the area of Brentwood Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue when they were approached by an individual reporting a possible hostage situation at the Brentwood Garden Apartments, at 180 Sycamore Ave.

The person reportedly told police a woman was being held against her will by a man armed with a handgun.

Responding officers reportedly heard gunshots at the complex. Police saw the suspect and victim in a breezeway between several apartments, when the suspect fired multiple shots at police.

At least one officer returned fire, striking the suspect, a 30-year-old man from Long Beach.

Both suspect and victim were taken to hospitals and police said Monday morning both are expected to survive.

No one else was injured, though several rounds struck unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot.

A loaded firearm and expended shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Police said Monday morning that when the suspect is medically cleared from the hospital, he'll be booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of "several felonies, including attempted murder on a peace officer."

