No charges filed after 'Sleepy Joe' mannequin displayed outside Brentwood home, police say

Officers responded to the Brentwood home on Craig Court Thursday morning after a report of the mannequin hanging from a tree.
Police said the Contra Costa District Attorney said the display was not criminal on the basis of offensive expression being protected under the first amendment.
The mannequin was hanging from the second story of the East Bay home when police officers arrived.
The mannequin was clothed with a baseball cap, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. A cardboard sign with the phrase "Sleepy Joe (Cheater)" was displayed on the mannequin's chest.
Police say the homeowner agreed to take the mannequin down.
Though the incident is not considered criminal, the investigation has now been forwarded to the U.S. Secret Service, Brentwood police said.
