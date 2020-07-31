Arts & Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey honors Breonna Taylor with September magazine cover

For the first time in the 20-year history of Oprah Winfrey's magazine, she will not be the cover star. Instead "O" will honor Breonna Taylor.
LOS ANGELES -- For the first time in its 20-year history, Oprah Winfrey will not be the cover star of her namesake magazine.

Instead, the September issue of "O, The Oprah Magazine," will honor Breonna Taylor, the young woman fatally shot by police in her Louisville home last March.

The cover of Oprah Winfrey's next O magazine will feature Breonna Taylor.

Winfrey revealed the cover on Twitter and Instagram and wrote: "We can't be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. The September issue honors her life and the life of every other Black woman whose life has been taken too soon."

The September issue of "O" is out on Aug. 11.

