britney spears

Britney Spears announces she's pregnant in Instagram post

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.

On Monday, Spears posted on her verified Instagram account that she had lost weight to go on her recent Maui vacation, only to gain it back.

She wrote that Asghari told her she was "food pregnant."

"So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," Spears wrote.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Spears for comment.

Spears and Asghari, who got engaged in September 2021, have been open about their desire to have a child together.

During court testimonies last year as Spears sought to end the conservatorship that had controlled her life for more than a decade, she testified that she wanted to have a baby but that her court-ordered conservators prohibited her from getting off of birth control.

In December, she teased followers with news of a "new addition to the family" before introducing the world to her Australian Shepherd puppy named Sawyer.

The singer posted on Monday that she "won't be going out as much" to prevent paparazzi from getting photos of her pregnant, which they sell to make money.

She is the mother of two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with ex husband Kevin Federline.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentbritney spearspregnancypregnant woman
BRITNEY SPEARS
Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal for tell-all memoir
Christina Aguilera says she 'couldn't be happier' for Britney Spears
Britney Spears responds to her sister's tell-all book, interview
Jamie Lynn Spears talks family fame, relationship with Britney
TOP STORIES
Hot spots remain after massive fire destroys SJ Home Depot
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Flames destroy at least half a dozen UPS trucks at CA facility
PG&E to pay $55M to avoid criminal charges in 2 CA wildfires
Baby formula shortage: Stores ration sales as popular brands sold out
SoCal woman charged with NY hotel hate crime pleads guilty
Cruise vehicle baffles police on bizarre sidewalk drive
Show More
Biden aims at 'ghost gun' violence with new federal rule
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Witness describes gunfire on I-580 in Oakland
Thompson scores 41, Warriors top Pelicans to clinch 3rd seed
More TOP STORIES News