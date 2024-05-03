Britney Spears 'home and safe' after incident at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, source says

Spears posted a video to Instagram explaining what happened Wednesday night at The Chateau Marmont after she was spotted barefoot and practically topless outside the hotel.

LOS ANGELES -- Britney Spears is "home and safe" after a "major fight" with her boyfriend on Wednesday night at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, a source close to the singer told CNN.

Paramedics were called to the hotel, but Spears left with her security team, according to the source.

Spears' representatives did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

CNN has reached out to the Chateau Marmont and first responders for additional information.

Later on Thursday, Spears posted a text slide to her verified Instagram, in which she wrote that the "news is fake!"

"I would like respect at this time," she added, later writing that she twisted her ankle the previous night and that "paramedics shows up at my door illegally."

"They never came in my room but I felt completly (sic) harassed," Spears wrote. "I'm moving to Boston !!! Peace"

In a subsequent post, Spears shared a video on Instagram, showing what appears to be her swollen ankle. She stated that she twisted her ankle the night before as she "do a leap in the living room at the Chateau and I fell, embarrassed myself and that's it."

Spears said, "Paramedics came to my door illegally, of course, caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice."

In that same post, Spears also shared a photo of her attorney, Mathew Rosengart.

"This man is wonderful !!! He's like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!," her caption read, in part.

Last week, Spears settled her long-running legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over fees associated to her conservatorship, which she was placed under for 13 years. After testifying about the "abusive" conditions she said she endured throughout the legal arrangement, the court terminated the conservatorship in November 2021.

"It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears," Rosengart said in a statement to CNN last week. "Ms. Spears is and always will be an icon and a brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportion. Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court in this matter."

