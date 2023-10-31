Bodycam video shows traffic stops involving Britney Spears, CHP

Body camera footage obtained by ABC News shows two recent traffic stops involving pop star Britney Spears and the California Highway Patrol.

In the two videos, the same CHP officer in Southern California pulls over the singer - once on Sept. 10 and again on Oct. 6.

In the footage from September, the officer tells Spears she was speeding and asks for her license, registration and insurance. The officer says she was going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.

"My license actually is with my security at home," Spears tells the officer. "I don't have it with me right now at this moment. I'm so sorry, but it's like, 10 minutes away."

"I'm so, so sorry, please forgive me," she adds.

The officer then tells Spears he's stopped her before for speeding.

"I gave you a break last time," the officer says.

In the video from October, the officer tells the pop star she was stopped for crossing the double-yellow traffic lines.

The officer asks for her license, which she does not have with her again.

"My security at my house has my passport and my driver's license. I just flew in from Mexico," Spears says.

She explains she passed over the double-yellow lines because she had to go to the bathroom.

"I just have to use the bathroom. It's about to come out right now," she says. "I'm so sorry."

Spears received tickets in both stops.

CHP officers are not required to wear bodycams, but the officer was using his own personal camera and that made it subject to a public records request.

ABC News contributed to this report.