Sports

Russian court extends detention for WNBA star Brittney Griner

Griner will remain in custody at least through July 2, according to Russian state media outlet TASS.
By Mark Osborne
EMBED <>More Videos

Trevor Reed speaks at Brittney Griner rally

MOSCOW -- A court in Russia has extended the detention of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.

Griner will remain in custody at least through July 2, according to Russian state media outlet TASS.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA.

WATCH: Brittney Griner's wife describes to 'GMA' their last direct communication
EMBED More News Videos

In an interview with Robin Roberts, Cherelle Griner described the last direct message she had with the basketball star, who can only communicate through letters or lawyers while in a Russian prison.



Her teammates as well as players across the league have been pushing President Joe Biden on social media to help get her home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsrussianbawnbau.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents a gallon mistake
Hate crime investigation underway after group storms drag story hour
Wiggins delivers on both ends, Warriors lead NBA Finals 3-2
EXCLUSIVE: Fed up over crime, Little Saigon businesses demand change
Next Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed, no reason given
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 6 on ABC7 Thursday
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Show More
Push to keep COVID test sites open in SF's vulnerable areas
Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle speaks out in 1st TV interview
Dance Cam Mom dancing with Warriors all the way to the NBA Finals
PG&E left 'fire hazard' for some Bay Area homeowners: supervisor
SJ teen suffers collapsed lung after pellet gun shooting attack
More TOP STORIES News