SF DA Brooke Jenkins received $100,000 from nonprofit linked to recall of Chesa Boudin, report says

The nonprofit was founded by a conservative venture capitalist that bankrolled the recall campaign.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was paid $100,000 dollars by a nonprofit linked to the recall of Chesa Boudin, a new report says.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was paid $100,000 by a nonprofit linked to the recall of Chesa Boudin, according to a new report.

According to the San Francisco Standard, Jenkins received the money from "Neighbors for a Better San Francisco," a 501(c)(3) organization that is prohibited from participating in political activity.

RELATED: SF mayor announces Brooke Jenkins new DA to replace Chesa Boudin

During the recall, Jenkins claimed her work on the campaign was as a volunteer.

The nonprofit was founded by a conservative venture capitalist that bankrolled the recall campaign.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live