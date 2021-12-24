BTS member Suga tests positive for COVID-19

BTS member Suga has tested positive for COVID-19, his management company Big Hit Music announced in a statement.The statement said Suga tested positive while in self-quarantine after taking a PCR test upon returning to Korea Thursday from the U.S.He is not experiencing any symptoms as of Friday and is recovering at home, according to the company. Big Hit Music also said he has not been in contact with any other member of BTS."Suga, who has had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. during BTS' official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before traveling to the U.S., and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea," the statement said. "He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members."Suga has been vaccinated against COVID-19 since late August.