Coronavirus

Burger King offers 2 free kids meals with any meal purchase during coronavirus crisis

Worried about feeding your family during the coronavirus crisis?

Burger King is giving parents a chance to get free meals for their kids starting next week.

The burger chain says next Monday it will offer two free kid's meals for every adult meal that's ordered.

But, the offer is only for meals purchased online and on Burger King's app, where you will find the coupons for the offer.

Burger King says customers can redeem those coupons one time per guest every day through April 6, or as long as supplies last.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkburger kingfree foodcoronavirusfast food restaurantu.s. & world
CORONAVIRUS
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News