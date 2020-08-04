Burger King worker shot and killed over food wait time, police say

ORLANDO, Florida -- Authorities in Florida say a Burger King worker was fatally shot after a dispute over a delay in a food order.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter in a news release Sunday as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes. Authorities said he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr., who had only recently begun working at the restaurant.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Saturday night shooting followed a confrontation between Joshua and a woman over the length of time it took for a drive-through food order to be completed.

The woman was refunded her money, then left and returned with Rodriguez Tormes, authorities said. After a scuffle, deputies say Joshua was shot in the parking lot and later died at a hospital.

Jail records Sunday did not list an attorney for Rodriguez Tormes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

SEE ALSO: Man shot in Deer Park Jack in the Box drive-thru, shooter steals his car
EMBED More News Videos

Police found a man who'd been shot outside a Jack in the Box, but his car was missing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaburger kingshootingfast food restaurantu.s. & worldman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several injured in shooting near massive house party
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Vallejo couple of 35 years both die of COVID-19 11 days apart
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Coronavirus: UCSF doctor concerned about IV vitamin therapy
No mask in San Mateo County could cost you $500
Warriors GM talks Klay Thompson injury, 2020 draft -- 'With Authority'
Show More
49ers open training camp with focus on COVID-19 protocols, Kittle contract
A day in the life of a preschool in SF amid COVID-19 crisis
'Highly unlikely' Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak came from new strain, doctor says
Newsom explains what needs to happen before CA resumes reopening
This Bay Area company offers COVID-19 safety certification for businesses
More TOP STORIES News