caught on camera

BURGLARY FAIL: Suspect caught on camera falling through ceiling

OJAI, Calif. -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two burglars who broke into an Ojai restaurant and stole hundreds of dollars and several bottles of wine on Oct. 31, 2019.

RELATED: Victim attacked by woman with meat cleaver in Salinas Police headquarters

Footage released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows the suspects, described as a white male between 20 and 25 years old and a white or Hispanic female between 18 and 25, in the restaurant.

At one point, the female is seen crashing through a ceiling, striking a metal food prep counter before she hits the floor. She appears to be hurt by the impact and is slow to stand up.

According to police, several hundred dollars and numerous bottles of wine were stolen from the restaurant, Bowls and Brews.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burglarycrimecaught on taperobberycaught on videosurveillance cameraabc7 originalscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Woman with meat cleaver briefly holds victim hostage: Police
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Fla. deputy arrested for throwing student to the ground
Child's 20-foot zip line fall prompts mother to file lawsuit
Suspect caught on surveillance video stealing E-bike in Petaluma
Disturbing video shows altercation involving minors, security at SF mall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E reports $1.6B loss last quarter, expects $6B in wildfire costs
AccuWeather forecast: Foggy start, afternoon warming trend
BART hero who pulled man from tracks to appear on 'Midday Live'
Dense fog creates hazardous commute in Bay Area
WATCH IN 60: Teacher talks viral video, Raiders to honor BART hero
Father killed in Orinda Halloween shooting leaves behind 3-year-old daughter
Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend
Show More
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
China says Beijing, US to lift tariff hikes as talks advance
San Francisco District Attorney race still too close to call
Former Twitter employees charged in Saudi spy scandal
More TOP STORIES News