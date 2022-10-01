1 pedestrian killed, 1 critically injured in car crash in Burlingame, police say

Both victims were taken to a hospital where one of them died, police said.

Burlingame police on Saturday are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight where one of the victims has died.

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- Burlingame police on Saturday are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight.

They say two people were in the crosswalk at California Dr. and Oak Grove Ave. when the crash happened.

Both people were taken to a hospital where one of the victims died.

RELATED: Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run, head-on crash with another driver in San Pablo, police say

The other victim is in critical condition.

Police say the driver took off, but eventually came back to the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

California Dr. from Floribunda Ave. to Palm Dr. has reopened, police said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live