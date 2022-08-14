Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run, head-on crash with another driver in San Pablo, police say

A man is accused of a deadly hit-and-run Saturday morning that killed a bicyclist and a second wrong-way car crash that injured a driver in San Pablo.

Just before 4 a.m., police responded to Church Lane and Willow Road.

A 57-year-old man died after being hit by a car.

About two miles away, a car was going the wrong way and hit a second car.

Police say the driver who caused that accident was involved in the earlier hit-and-run.

They arrested Anthony Greenwood of Fairfield.

