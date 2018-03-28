7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Adobe tracking you online, Alaska Airlines cutting routes, Valpak mailing out $100 checks

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side have consumer stories you should know about for Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Adobe partnering to track you online

In the midst of fallout over Facebook's private data leak, Adobe is partnering with dozens of companies to track your moves online.

The San Jose-based company is joining with about 60 others, including brands like Subway, Sprint, and the NFL.

Adobe says the Device Co-op initiative will help these companies offer personalized experiences and make ads less annoying by filtering out products and services you don't want.

The initiative would allow Adobe to tell that you're the same person on your home PC, a work laptop, a phone and a tablet - all by analyzing past sign-ins with partner companies.

Alaska Airlines cutting some SFO routes

Alaska Airlines is cutting some nonstop routes to SFO in the coming months.

Nonstop daily flights to Fort Lauderdale, Mexico City, and Minneapolis will end after May 19. The last nonstop route to Denver is July 5.
The changes come as Alaska Airlines continues its acquisition of Virgin America.

An Alaska spokesperson tells 7 On Your Side the airline added 34 new routes to California since December 2016, and is now discontinuing only four of those due to low performance. The spokesperson also said since the merger, Bay Area travelers have more options to fly and increased utility with Alaska Airlines.

Valpak mailing out $100 checks

Valpak is including $100 checks in some of its mailings. That's the company which sends out coupon books about once a month. You may want to open them!

The idea is to encourage people to go through the envelopes of coupons, instead of putting them in a drawer or just tossing them out.

Valpak says it will mail out the checks randomly every month this year, in all of its 150 U.S. markets. The direct marketing company says there are no strings attached.

The checks are made out to cash, and consumers can use the money however they want.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
