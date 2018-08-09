7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: new Samsung smartphone, Apple is not "listening," restaurant milk requirement, Crocs changes

Apple says it is not listening to user conversations, plus restaurants may soon be required to have milk for kids. The consumer news you need to know for Thursday, August 9, 2018. (KGO-TV)

Samsung reveals new smartphone

Samsung unveiled its new smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9, in New York today.

The newest Note has a slightly larger 6.4 inch screen.

Among the most notable changes are the Note 9's all-day battery life and improved smart camera functions.

It's available in two new colors.

The Galaxy Note 9 will be available in stores August 24, with pre-orders starting Friday.

Samsung also introduced its first Galaxy-branded smart watch and a smart speaker called "Galaxy Home."

Apple says it's not "listening" to users

Apple is telling U.S. lawmakers that iPhones are not listening to users' conversations or recording them.

In a letter to the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Apple insisted that iPhones do not listen to what users say throughout the day.

A top company official says the device only listens when it's triggered by the words "Hey Siri."

Tech users have long questioned whether mobile devices and smart speakers could eavesdrop on private conversations.

Health options in restaurants

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would set a healthy drink option for kids in restaurants.

A bill making its way through the legislature would require milk or water to be served with kids' meals instead of sugary drinks.

Lawmakers say too many restaurants encourage unhealthy dietary habits when they offer juice or soda with kids' meals.

The measure would make California the first state in the country to set a default healthy drink option in restaurants.

Crocs making changes

Crocs is cutting back - but don't worry - those comfort shoes will still be around.

The Colorado-based footwear company is closing company-owned manufacturing plants in Italy and Mexico.

The company says it will outsource additional manufacturing.

Crocs says it will also close less productive retail stores and focus more on online sales.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
