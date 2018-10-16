7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Car seats break in tests, Walmart launches auto website, Mega Millions nears record

Popular car seats break in testing

Consumer Reports is warning about some popular car seats that broke during testing.

The organization recently inspected at toddler booster seats. Parts of the Britax Frontier ClickTight, Britax Pioneer, Cosco Finale, and Harmony Defender 360 all broke.

Consumer Reports says the brands do meet a "basic" margin of safety. But in serious crashes, the testers say the seats could increase the risk of a head injury, or even ejection from the vehicle.

Even if you have one of these booster seats, Consumer Reports experts say to keep using it until you have a replacement - any car seat is better than no car seat.

You can see the findings for each booster seat, plus more suggestions for parents, here.

Walmart to launch auto parts website

Walmart is teaming up with Advance Auto Parts to launch an online auto specialty store.

The online store is expected to launch in the first half of 2019.

In addition to parts and accessories, the store will have options for customers like home delivery, same day pickup, and installation of some items.

Officials say the store will add to Walmart's selection of common parts and accessories with more options for tire, lube, and battery services.

Mega Millions jackpot near record

The massive Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is growing to near record levels.

Lottery officials increased the estimate on Tuesday to $667 million because of a spike in ticket sales. That makes it the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history.

Unfortunately, the odds of winning remain the same - one in 302.5 million.

The drawing happens at 11:00 PM Eastern.

