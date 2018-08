Health officials are warning about a major recall of ground beef, directly tied to California.The Department of Agriculture says Cargill is recalling 12 tons of ground beef for possible E. coli contamination.The 10-pound packages have labels that say "EXCEL 93/7 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF" and have a Use-Freeze date of September 5. The Pack Date is August 16 with establishment number "86R."The ground beef was shipped to warehouses in California and Colorado.The beef was also sold at: Albertsons, Safeway, Pak 'N Save, and Vons stores.JetBlue is raising fees for checking a bag, as well as changing or canceling a ticket.Those changes apply starting immediately, for flights booked today.Passengers buying the lowest priced tickets will now pay an extra $5 to check a bag: $30 for the first bag, $40 for the second.For all but the highest fare class, the fee for changing or canceling a ticket will rise from $150 to $200.The state legislature is struggling to come up with a workaround for homeowners who are getting nailed by new federal income tax rules.The rules cap the federal write off on state income and property tax at $10,000.Many view this as a hit to states with high property values and high state taxes; states that overwhelmingly voted against against President Trump in the last election.Two proposals would allow taxpayers to contribute to nonprofits or the state's college tuition fund in exchange for a 75 to 80-percent tax credit.