7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: MoviePass runs out of cash, Southwest firm on perks, Amazon testing group Wish Lists

A woman holds her MoviePass card outside an Indianapolis movie theater. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

By
MoviePass couldn't pay tickets Thursday

MoviePass scrambled to recover from a service outage, after the company could not afford to pay for its users' movie tickets Thursday.

The company offers daily access to movies in theaters for $10 a month. MoviePass charges a monthly fee, then reimburses the ticket costs directly to theaters.

Its parent company, Helios and Matheson, says MoviePass borrowed $5 million Friday to cover costs.

Stock has tumbled since news of the company's difficulties making ends meet.

Friday morning, MoviePass stock opened at just $3.58 a share.

Southwest holds firm on perks

Southwest is looking for ways to keep profits up while dealing with rising fuel costs. Still, the company is holding firm on some of its best-loved perks.

In an earnings conference call Thursday, CEO Gary Kelly said the company has no plans to start charging fees for luggage, assigned seats, or ticket changes.

Southwest did not reveal any specifics for how it plans to make more money. In the past, the company has added options like Early Bird Check-in and Priority Boarding, which come with additional fees.

Amazon testing group Wish Lists

Soon, Amazon may let your family collaborate on that Wish List of gift ideas for mom or dad.

Some users have seen the option to add others to their Wish List. Then everyone involved can add or remove items

It is a much-asked-for feature on the site. Amazon confirmed to TechCrunch it is testing the feature with a "small number of customers."

No word when the option may be available for all users.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsmoviesmovie theatersouthwest airlinesamazon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Coinbase customer loses username and couldn't retrieve it
Consumer Catch-up: rescan your antenna, American allowing carry-ons
Ferguson Fire forced you to cancel your Yosemite trip? Here's what to do
Consumer Catch-up: JetBlue raising prices, plan to work longer
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Twitter stock plunging on weak user numbers
Facebook selloff puts pressure on Zuckerberg
Consumer Catch-up: rescan your antenna, American allowing carry-ons
Thousands gather in San Jose for cannabis business summit
More Business
Top Stories
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
3 Bay Area firefighters injured while fighting Carr Fire
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
2nd firefighter dies battling Carr Fire in Shasta County
Court sides with President Trump supporters in riot civil rights lawsuit
'Firenado' swirls amid Carr Fire in Shasta County
The Gilroy Garlic Festival turns 40
Temecula man charged with starting Cranston Fire, 8 others
Show More
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Containment grows on Ferguson Fire, almost 46,000 acres burned
Twitter stock plunging on weak user numbers
CHP officer injured after being hit by motorized cart near San Jose
Trump denies knowing about son's meeting with Russians, despite Cohen's claim
More News