7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Wildfire tax relief, scam celebrities, best cars for college

A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)

By
Tax relief for wildfire victims

The state of California is offering property tax relief for wildfire victims.

The State Board of Equalization says damaged property can be appraised in its current condition, with some taxes refunded.

After the property is rebuilt, its previous value can be restored.

Anyone who wants to qualify for the property tax relief must file a claim with your local county within one year of the date of damage.

Wildfire victims can also choose to defer their property tax payments without penalty, if the home is in an emergency area declared by the Governor.

Celebrity scammers

The Federal Trade Commission is warning about scammers posing as celebrities online.

The FTC says they've received reports of the fake celebrities asking for money from fans. The reasons vary - claiming a prize, donating to charity, or giving help.

Some celebrities do fund-raise online, but be sure the person and the cause are real before sending your money.

The FTC says you should search online for both the celebrity's name and the charity to make sure it's not a scam.

Never send money, gift cards, or prepaid debit cards to someone you don't know - even if it is a celebrity.

Best cars for college students

Value, performance, and features - all important when choosing a car, but particularly when choosing a car for a college student.

Edmunds put together its latest list of best used cars for college students. Its top four picks: 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid, 2013 Volkswagen GTI, 2014 Mazda 3, and 2016 Toyota RAV4.

The Honda Accord Hybrid has great gas mileage at 47mpg, plus plenty of room inside. As for safety, the Honda ranked highly for its exterior cameras and collision warning systems.

Edmunds says the Volkswagen GTI is both fun and sensible, with a nice turbocharged engine and quality interior.

The Mazda 3 comes in as the least expensive choice, with an average price of $12,770. Edmunds says it also has a quality interior, with lots of tech and safety gadgets inside; plus, it's fun to drive.

Finally, the Toyota RAV4 ranked highly for students who are moving cross-country or transporting large items. It's the most expensive pick, but Edmunds liked its comfortable ride, lots of interior space, and reliability.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernswildfiretaxescelebrityscamscarscollege students
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Company gets big payment by mistake, doesn't send it back
How to figure out complicated medical bills
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook banking data, FDA recalls blood pressure drugs
Consumer Catch-up: Employee pay on the rise, peer-to-peer payment safety
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Asian grocery chain Hmart to open first San Francisco location in Oceanview/Ingleside Heights
Elon Musk shakes Tesla investors, fans of the company with one tweet
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook banking data, FDA recalls blood pressure drugs
Elon Musk tweets he may take Tesla private, shares roar
More Business
Top Stories
VIDEO: Mountain lion caught on camera in San Mateo
VIDEO: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion
New York City approves cap on Uber, Lyft cars
49ers to honor Dwight Clark with season-long celebration
Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area
Jury deliberations begin in case against Monsanto over Roundup
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Hollywood reacts to new popular film Oscars category
Show More
Mandatory evacuations reduced for Mendocino Complex wildfires
Holy Fire burns 4,129 acres near Trabuco Canyon; 5 percent contained
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Ferguson Fire: Yosemite National Park to open to residents only
San Jose agencies host breast milk drive as supplies reach all-time low
More News