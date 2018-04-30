SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --When you eat at a restaurant you enjoy the food, the experience, and the service. But how often do you actually think about the people who wait on your table, particularly the women? You probably know that a lot of servers rely on tips to support themselves and their families. You may not realize how closely tipping is connected to sexual harassment.
Saru Jayaraman is President and Co-Founder of Restaurant Opportunity Centers United and Director of The Food Labor Research Center at UC Berkeley. She is also the author of Forked: A New Standard for American Dining. In her book, she rates restaurants based on worker pay and benefits to help you become more a responsible diner. Saru is passionately dedicated to equality in the food service industry. She can teach us all a lot about the restaurant experience.
Click here to see the full "Beyond the Headlines" discussion about workplace harassment.