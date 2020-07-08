Napa County braces for second wave of coronavirus restrictions, added back on state's watch list

CORONAVIRUS WATCH LIST: California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
No more indoor dining, tasting rooms, theaters, or bars.
The only difference this time, Napa business people know what to expect.
"I woke up and felt like I felt in March," said Toni Chiapetta, who owns the Sweetie Pies Bakery. Her business survived the last closure by making dinners to go. Now she'll be doing it again.
"Is it easier this time?" we asked.
"Yes. I'm ready this time. We know what we're up against."
COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens
That will be at least a three week closure enforced by the state due to rising Coronavirus numbers. The figures did not surprise Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County's health director.
"We are at a point where we have exceeded 100 per 100,000 cases in the past four days so now we are on the state's monitoring list."
For restaurants with outside patios, service may continue, as will the stress for owners who can only guess about staffing or buying food. Bettina Rouas, who owns Angele Restaurant, expects plenty of uncertainty. "It is devastating to open and close and open and close and nobody knows what to do next."
In response, businesses improvise to survive. At V.Sattui winery, they have already closed indoor tasting and moved it all outside. Innovation has become the next best option in this battle against the tide of a virus.
CORONAVIRUS LIVE: Get running updates on the coronavirus pandemic here
"Until there is a vaccine I don't see us going back to a lot of inside functions," said Tom Davies, the winery president. "I think we should be prepared this will go on for a long time."
So, what happened? There are theories. After Napa opened so early, Bettina Rouas believes Napa is a victim of its own success. "Everyone got in their cars and drove to Napa without masks," she said. "The very business we wanted? It may have hurt us."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US