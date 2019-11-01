Business

Nestlé USA recalls refrigerated cookie dough after receiving reports of rubber pieces in product

Nestlé USA has issued a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough after receiving reports that there were pieces of rubber in the products.

The recall only covers specific batch codes of the products, which include ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped "chubs."

Not impacted by this recall are: Nestlé Toll House Morsels, Nestlé Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches, Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, and Nestlé Professional SKUs.

View a list of potentially affected products here.

Nestlé USA said it is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of the products. The company said it has identified the source of the rubber and has already fixed the issue.

No illnesses or injuries were reported that required medical treatment.

Consumers who may have purchased the products should not prepare or consume them but should instead discard the product. You should retain your proof of purchase and contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfoodrecallcookie dough
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 4 hurt in Halloween house party in Orinda, police say
CHP officer witnesses shooting on Bay Bridge
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': Watch ABC7 special report
Kincade Fire 68 percent contained, holds steady at 77,758 acres burned
WATCH IN 60: Halloween for fire evacuees, 49ers winning streak, weekend forecast
New wildfire burning in Southern California explodes in size, evacuations remain
AccuWeather forecast: Sunshine, warm and dry
Show More
Google buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion
How the Kincade Fire unfolded: IMMERSIVE
Fire victims return home, find sentimental possessions among the rubble
Kincade Fire: Devastation at Soda Rock Winery
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
More TOP STORIES News