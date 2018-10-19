A property dispute is threatening a Mission District institution: La Taqueria.The famous San Francisco restaurant has been listed for sale by court order. Its owner, Miguel Jara, is fighting to keep the property.The long lines at La Taqueria are worth it, locals say."I love it. I think it's the best taco place in town," San Francisco resident Liz Mullen said.She's not alone. Longtime Mission resident Theresa Lopez has been eating here for more than 30 years."Because I make a damn good burrito, but not like they do," Lopez laughed.The word has even reached Simon Nordlund, who's from Sweden."I've heard it's the best. It's the best from her tip and what I found online, too," said Nordlund, who was in line for tacos.But what can also be found online? A real estate listing for the property, which is located on Mission Street near 25th Street.A court-appointed receiver has listed the restaurant for $1,595,000.A dispute between the business owner, Miguel Jara, and his siblings following the death of their parents has led to this, according to San Francisco Eater.The parents did not have a will naming Miguel as the property owner."Families get messed up whenever anybody dies so I hope that they get to keep it," Lopez said.Jara's sons now help run the family business, which has operated in the same location since the early 70s. If it sells to a third party, the family will likely relocate the business. Locals hope that doesn't happen."Oh it's changed in the last two years," Lopez said, referring to the Mission. "You can't even imagine the changes in the neighborhood and we need to keep some things the same."The Jara family told ABC7 News they want to share their story, but all interviews need to go through their attorney due to the ongoing legal dispute. As of deadline, ABC7 had not heard back from the Jara's representation.Jara will be bidding on the property and continuing his fight in court.