'We're hiring 3 to 4 people right away': Bay Area businesses prepare for move into red tier

Red would be an improvement over the current purple tier. Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties could soon open more indoor activities.
"If we get the inside at 25 percent that's 11 extra tables and we'll make it work!" Thomas Bunker said.
RELATED: Map shows which CA counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
Bunker is the operations manager at Scoma's Sausalito, and is referring to what will happen if and when Marin goes into the red tier. Bunker says they've already spent $25,000 to $30,000 on an air sanitizing system and added air purifiers. He says his employees who aren't working are ready to go.
"I have them already on speed dial. Click we're ready, you're going to have five shifts, these are the ones," says Bunker.
Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties could move into the Red Tier as early as Tuesday due to a drop in Covid-19 cases per 100-thousand residents, county positivity rates, and equity rates.
VIDEO: Bay Area counties could be in the red tier soon: Here's what will change
That means indoor dining would be allowed at 25 percent capacity and indoor gym use allowed at 10 percent capacity.
At Five Points Fitness in Corte Madera they're already preparing.
"We're hiring three or four people right away," says manager Bryan LeFebure.
RELATED: Bay Area COVID-19 tracker
A red tier would mean movie theaters can open back up, Cinemark though, tells us they don't yet have an announcement to make on reopening.
But right now, there is still a lot of uncertainty.
"It would be great if we could have some heads up, but we'll take what we can get," says Dave Karraker of MX3 Fitness.
In San Francisco, Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted Monday night that he doesn't believe San Francisco will go into the red tier until early next week due to equity indicator goals that haven't yet been met.
Everyone ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone talked with though, is optimistic to say the least.
"It would be great to see everyone come back and support us, come back and get fit and stay happy," says LeFebure.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
