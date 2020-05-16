Coronavirus California

Reopening California: All Bay Area counties to enter Phase 2 by next week, except for Santa Clara

By
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- By next week, nearly all Bay Area counties are expected to be in Phase 2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to reopen California. However, Santa Clara County will remain as the lone holdout as it takes a slower approach.

Dr. Dean Winslow, an infectious disease expert at Stanford University, praised Santa Clara County officials for their work and says their decision makes sense given some of the unique characteristics that make up the Bay Area's most populous county.

RELATED: When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here

"You have East San Jose which is much more densely packed," said Winslow. "You have a lot more multi-generational families in housing and in much closer quarters."

The pandemic has disproportionately sickened and caused deaths among communities of color, particularly among Latinos.

Santa Clara County health officer Dr. Sara Cody says the only tool at the moment to protect the vulnerable is to bring down community transmission across the board.

INTERACTIVE: What will restaurants, gyms, flights, stores will look like after COVID-19?

"We don't suddenly have herd immunity, we don't suddenly have a vaccine. We have exactly the same conditions we had in March," said Cody in remarks delivered on Tuesday to the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. "If we did ease up, we'd see a brisk return of cases, hospitalizations and a brisk return of deaths, to be quite blunt."

The first stage of phase two allows non-essential services such as curbside retail and office-based businesses, among others, to re-open, unless more restrictive local orders are in effect.

RELATED: Solano, Napa county businesses ask Governor Newsom for permission to reopen

"As counties open up, we will see that people are making decisions based on their own assessment of what their personal risk is," said Dr. Colleen Haight, chair of the economics department at San Jose State University. "If they feel it's safe to go out, it doesn't matter whether your county is closed or not, if you can go to the next county, those people will do that travel."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssocial distancingcoronavirus californiasmall businesscoronavirusshelter in placeretailrestaurantsstay at home order
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area man survives COVID-19 after given 1% chance to live
CA's Lieutenant Governor hopes federal government will send assistance
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: EDD announces new grants for job training, temporary work; residents would move if allowed to work from home, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California unemployment: Here's how benefits extension works
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
CA's Lieutenant Governor hopes federal government will send assistance
WATCH TOMORROW: Virtual graduation on Minecraft for UC Berkeley
COVID-19 Diaries: The Struggles of Small Business
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Take a look inside a restaurant reopened for dine-in customers
Weekly COVID-19 testing should be required for most workers, UCSF doctor says
Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in East Bay, authorities say
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: EDD announces new grants for job training, temporary work; residents would move if allowed to work from home, and more
More TOP STORIES News