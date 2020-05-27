Reopening California: Salons, barbershops still in limbo as Fairfield mall plans to reopen

Masks are not required but the food court has been rearranged - Less tables and chairs so visitors are able to socially distance.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
There will also be no tray service due to health department recommendations and social distancing markers are now on the ground.
Mall representatives say that because of the triple-digit heat the air conditioning was turned on a couple of days ago and the entire mall is now cool.
Not all of the stores will open Wednesday. There will be staggered openings and everyone should be back by June 2.
Alexandra LaRonge owns Slime World which specializes in slime, she's had to rearrange her store to allow for new recommendations from the health department.
"I'm excited, I'm excited to see my regulars," she said.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom releases new guidelines for hair salons to reopen
Other business owners have been there over the past couple of days preparing for the opening.
Felipe Hernandez of Taqueria Mi Mezcal is hopeful to have customers come Wednesday.
"I was waiting for this moment for a long time because I had nothing else do as I was just at home so I'm excited to be open," he said.
But while the mall is reopening, businesses like Aqua Hair Salon, which has special dividers up, are in limbo.
RELATED: California moves into Phase 3 of reopening with hair salons, barbershops
"A lot of my client's friends and coworkers start texting me since 2 o'clock this afternoon but we haven't heard yet anything official from the county or the city," says the owner Blanca Ambriz.
Solano County officials say that despite Governor Newsom giving hair salons and barbershops the green light, they are still working on updating the health order and don't have an opening date yet.
The owner of the Village Clip Shop in Vacaville says it's confusing. He's had to cross out the opening date on this sign several times.
No uncertainty at the mall though, which may just be the coolest spot in a town that has hit 100-degree weather in recent days.
"It feels good now doesn't it? Finally, cause we did have it off for a while so it is nice and cool in here now as we have merchants all getting ready."
