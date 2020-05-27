Coronavirus California

Are barbershops ready to reopen? SF salon shares preparedness for resuming business after Newsom issues new guidelines

By and Lauren Gee
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hair salons and barbershops are now able to reopen their doors in most of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference Tuesday.

Counties that have attested to the state that COVID-19 is under control locally can reopen those businesses effective immediately. 47 of California's 58 counties have completed that process so far. Napa, Sonoma and Solano county are the only Bay Area counties permitted to reopen hair salons. Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara Counties do not yet have approval.

Similar to other businesses that have been allowed to reopen amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, hair salons will have to follow a new set of health and safety guidelines.

Some guidelines include staggering appointments to reduce congestion, requiring the use of face coverings for staff and customers, removing high-touch amenities, disinfecting stations frequently and contacting customers before appointments to ensure they aren't exhibiting any symptoms.

Tuesday's modification to the state's stay-at-home order does not allow for nail salons to reopen, Newsom said.

Patrick Evan, owner of Patrick Evan Salon in San Francisco spoke to ABC7 News in our 3 p.m. interactive newscast on how his salon is preparing to reopen.

Although San Francisco has not been approved for salons or barbershops to reopen yet, Evan is preparing for once the county gets the green light. Evans shared that the new guidelines are reasonable and doable.

Evan is building sneeze guards for his two front desks, planning to use ever other station to allow for 11 feet of distancing between each stylist and removing the self-serve refreshment area in the shop.

Patricks Evan Salon only services hair appointments so having to refuse any facial or waxing services does not apply. All their hair cutting, coloring and other services can be done with a mask on, Evan added.

He says the most challenging thing will be managing the flow of customers coming in and out of the entrance so staggering appointments and extending salon hours is necessary.

After Governor Newsom's announcement today, Evan has been receiving non-stop calls, emails, and texts asking if his salon was open and taking appointments. Not open yet, Evan explained.

Evan is waiting for the city's approval before taking reservations, in case San Francisco's regulations are stricter than the state's.

"It's worth the wait. There's no reason to take the risk for hair," he said.

Evan said he wasn't in a rush to reopen and explained there are mixed feelings among him and his stylist on coming back.

"There are mixed feelings, including myself" he said. "We're all excited to be back to the craft we love and enjoy and be back to our customers, but there's always going to be apprehension until there's a vaccine for this."

With uncertainty about a reopening time and steep rent cost, Evan says "it's very very challenging," but he's grateful to work his stylist and believes his business will stay afloat.

