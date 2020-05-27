Are barbershops ready to reopen? SF salon shares preparedness for resuming business after Newsom issues new guidelines

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6197067" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Kristi Goldby owner of Headlines Salon & Spa in Yuba City was allowed to reopen her hair and nail amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Under the state of California and Sutter County's safety guidance, she showed us the changes made needed to reopen.