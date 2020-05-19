Northern California hair, nail salon gives 1st look into changes needed to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Pro sports, hair salons, churches may reopen in next few weeks, Newsom says
Kristi Goldby, owner of Headlines Salon & Spa in Yuba City gave ABC7 News a look into her recently opened salon after giving one client a pedicure. Inside, another employee was seen giving a haircut, everyone with masks on.
"It's like Christmas week," Goldby said. "Clients are just clamoring to come get back in the salon. It's been busy so we're just trying to keep up."
The salon, located in Northern California's Sutter County, has been open for about a week and Goldberg says business is "out of control." She showed her "list and list and list and list" of people waiting to come in. The salon has also been receiving many calls from people out of town waiting to get a haircut or their nails done.
Goldby said in order to reopen, the salon had to make many changes in order to comply with both the state and county regulations.
The salon limited the number of hair, nail, and facial services. Longer treatments are not provided due to the county's 30 to 45 minute contact time limit. Headlines Salon & Spa said the only facials they are providing are enzyme treatments and eyebrow waxing, which take less than 15 minutes.
Before coming in, clients must make an appointment. Goldberg says they are not taking temperatures of customers, however, they do notify them of their new safety protocols. Wearing a mask is essential and the salon will not provide service if they are sick or who live with someone who is.
At the entrance of the shop, customers must wait until their service provider is ready and a sanitizing station is placed near the door. A limit on the number of people in one area has been placed for more social distancing.
Per state and county rules, the salon is disinfecting everything workers and customers touch. If something cannot be disinfected with a hospital-grade cleaner, it must be thrown away.
Goldby says the hardest thing is the differences between the state and the county's orders and just keeping up with the high demand their business, along with other salons have been facing since reopening.
"We are in compliance with our county orders so we're doing everything that we can do," Goldby adds.
Watch the full interview with ABC7 News' Kristen Sze and Kristi Goldby in the media player above.
