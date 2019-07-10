minimum wage

Emeryville debates whether $16.30 minimum wage should apply to small businesses

By Liz Kreutz
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A debate over minimum wage is unfolding in Emeryville. The city has the highest minimum wage in the country. As of July 1, it became $16.30 an hour. That's more than San Francisco at $15 an hour and significantly more than the state minimum wage. Small business owners saying the new minimum is hurting their bottom line and they're asking the city for some relief. The city council may decide on Tuesday night if they should be exempt.

Small business owners say the increase in minimum wage is hurting their business, while minimum wage advocates say the exemption is hurting low-income employees.

On July 1, the city's $16.30 minimum wage went into effect for all businesses except for those with up to 55 employees. An amendment passed in May that gave those businesses an exemption.

RELATED: Minimum wage increases in seven Bay Area cities

In response, advocacy group Restaurant Opportunities Centers United launched a petition to repeal the amendment.

"Even with a minimum wage of $15, in the Bay Area, you know that's not livable," ROC United President Sara Jayaraman said. "And for restaurant workers making that bare minimum, $15 is just eking out bare survival."

But small business owners in Emeryville disagree.


Dave Ung is the co-owner of Black Diamond Cafe. At the beginning of the year, he had eight employees. He said he cut two part-time workers once he learned about the increase in minimum wage.

"We like to have a certain number of minimum wage," he said. "But going beyond $16 an hour, I think that's going to hurt a lot of small businesses."

According to Ung, already many businesses in Emeryville have been forced to close.

RELATED: Bank of America raising hourly minimum wage to $20

The city council will vote Tuesday on the amendment.

They will either repeal the exemption or decide to let voters decide in an upcoming election. Even if the exemption remains, small business owners will have to increase their minimum so that by 2027 they do pay $16.30.

In the meantime, Jayaraman says there are other ways small businesses can cut costs and save money.

"Let's talk with the city council about tax incentives for employers," she said. "Let's not talk about cutting workers' wages."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessemeryvillepoliticsjobsminimum wage
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MINIMUM WAGE
San Jose rally demands minimum wage for McDonald's workers
House approves $15 federal minimum wage
National $15 minimum wage expected to pass in House of Representatives this week
Minimum wage increases in the Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News