San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants announce Buster Posey has opted out of 2020 season

Buster Posey wipes sweat from his forehead during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants have announced that catcher Buster Posey has opted out of the 2020 season.

RELATED: San Francisco Giants resume workouts at Oracle Park after COVID-19 tests come back negative

"The Giants fully support Buster's decision. Buster is an integral part of our team and will be sorely missed, but we look forward to having him back in 2021," the team tweeted Friday.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

See more stories and videos about the San Francisco Giants here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantsmlbbaseball
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Giants' Buster Posey opts out of 2020 season citing newborns' health
'I'll miss the National League game': NL managers weigh in on the Universal DH
San Francisco Giants 1B Brandon Belt sidelined by sore heel
SF Giants resume camp after negative COVID-19 tests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Data shows where COVID-19 is hitting Bay Area hardest
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Berkeley proposes eliminating police from traffic stops, enforcement
State Superintendent Thurmond to host task force on education funding
2 deputies shot, suspect killed in Knightsen
Most disapprove of Trump's COVID-19, race relations response: POLL
National Police Assoc. urges Palo Alto to remove fugitive from BLM mural
Show More
COVID-19 survivor reunited with family after 93 days in hospital
I-580 reopened at Altamont Pass after brush fire
Report details years of alleged sex abuse at San Jose school, president apologizes
'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
2nd COVID-19 patient receives rare double-lung transplant
More TOP STORIES News