San Francisco Giants announce Buster Posey has opted out of 2020 season

OFFICIAL: Buster Posey has opted out of the 2020 season. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/wd9VE9219l — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 10, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants have announced that catcher Buster Posey has opted out of the 2020 season."The Giants fully support Buster's decision. Buster is an integral part of our team and will be sorely missed, but we look forward to having him back in 2021," the team tweeted Friday.