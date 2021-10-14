recall

Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to blue plastic concerns

Consumers with questions can call the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.
EMBED <>More Videos

Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to blue plastic

PHILADELPHIA -- Butterball is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey due to the possibility of blue plastic embedded in the products.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Wednesday. The ground turkey items were produced on Sept. 28, 2021.

The following products are subject to the recall:

  • 2.5-lb. trays containing "farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.




  • 3-lb. tray containing "Kroger GROUND TURKEY" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.




FSIS says the products bear establishment number "EST. P-7345" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The FSIS says they received consumer complaints about the plastic. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers and/or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the agency say.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallsrecallinstagram storiesu.s. & worldturkey
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Lawmakers discuss ways to reform CA's recall process
2 former SF Assistant DA's join campaign to recall Chesa Boudin
Onions recalled due to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
SF school board recall election is set, debate continues
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Show More
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News