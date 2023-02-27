1 killed in head-on collision between big rig and car in eastern Contra Costa Co., CHP says

BYRON, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead after a head-on collision between a big rig and a car in eastern Contra Costa County Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near Byron on Southbound Vasco Road and Camino Diablo.

CHP says that one person was killed and someone else needed to be extracted. It is unclear what their condition is.

The crash has shut down lanes in both directions. There is an unknown time of opening and people are advised to use alternate routes.

