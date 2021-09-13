California governor recall

California gubernatorial recall: Newsom, Elder on final campaign stretch as election days away

By Cornell Barnard
Newsom, Elder campaign as CA recall election days away

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The countdown is on. In just days, California voters will decide if Governor Gavin Newsom will keep his job in Sacramento. In the Bay Area, the last minute push was on Sunday to energize voters for the recall election.

Governor Gavin Newsom, now in a fight for his political life, urging voters in Los Angeles Sunday, to vote no on the recall.

"This recall is an extension of the big lie, it's an extension of what's going on in states all across this country that want to suppress your right to vote," said Newsom.

The Governor's main opponent, radio host Larry Elder, telling ABC News, when it comes to COVID-19, he'll focus on individual freedoms.

"The first thing I'm going to do is repeal the requirement for state workers that they have be tested once a week and have to wear a mask and I don't think the science supports that," said Elder.

The recall election was triggered largely because voters were unhappy with Newsom's handling of the pandemic. But a boost from National heavy hitters like former President Obama and better COVID rates now have recent polls showing him keeping his job.

Volunteers from the African American Voter Registration, Education and Participation Project were going door to door in Hayward Sunday energizing voters.

The recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom is poised to be a wild one, with candidates like Caitlyn Jenner and even Randy Quaid throwing their hats in the race. Here's what it takes to run in a California recall election.



"Our campaign is here to get out the vote, it doesn't matter who, what and where, we believe in voting that's the lifeline of the United States," said Hayward NAACP President Freddye Davis.

Santa Clara County democrats were getting out the vote in San Jose.

"We've had a big turnout in voting by mail, in the days before Tuesday, we want to finish the job," said Santa Clara County Democratic Party chairman Bill James.

Republicans were busy over the weekend on a Novato overpass with signs urging a yes vote on the recall.

"I'm here because he's been doing everything he's asked us not to do, his kids going to school, not wearing masks and dining at fine establishments, I support the recall," said Todd Morris from Novato.

