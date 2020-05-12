Coronavirus impact: San Francisco's legendary cafe at risk of shutting down while other restaurants open for first time

84-year old Jacqueline of the legendary Cafe Jacqueline in SF fell ill and was on life support for 3 weeks.



She’s now recovering & wants to one day reopen but has 1 more surgery, mounting bills & she hasn’t been able to secure a loan.



To help ➡️ https://t.co/gdwidFEOip pic.twitter.com/vwSpCkYfnP