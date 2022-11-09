UFC champ Cain Velasquez says he's thankful after posting bail, awaits trial in SJ shooting case

UFC champ Cain Velasquez will stand trial for allegedly shooting a man accused of molesting his child.

"I just feel blessed, you know, ready to go home, be with loved ones, family, friends and make something positive of this whole situation," Velasquez said as he was released on bail and now awaits trial.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- UFC champ Cain Velasquez is out on bail as he awaits trial in the alleged shooting of a man accused of molesting his 4-year-old child.

He's facing attempted murder, assault and weapons charges.

Velasquez posted a $1 million bail and was released at Midnight Wednesday from Santa Clara County Main Jail after eight months in custody.

The former UFC champion was seen hugging the person who was there to pick him up and said he's thankful to be out and he hopes to make positive changes.

As he was released, he thanked those who had his support and said "I love you all."

The ruling by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra on Tuesday concluded a two-day preliminary. The judge heard witness testimony to determine whether there was enough evidence to bring the case to a jury.

Velasquez will be under monitored release and will have to stay away from the person he's accused of shooting at.

The man accused of molestation, Harry Eugene Goularte, is also facing sexual assault charges.

Prosecutors say Velasquez chased Goularte for 11 miles in South San Jose. Velasquez faces 10 counts that could carry more than 20 years of jail time if he is convicted.

Unless a plea agreement is reached in the meantime, a trial would likely start sometime in 2023.

