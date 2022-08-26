Young peregrine falcon hatched in the spring, found dead near Cal campus

Lindsay, a young peregrine falcon, was found dead Thursday near the west edge of the UC Berkeley campus.

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Lindsay, a young peregrine falcon, was found dead Thursday near the west edge of the University of California at Berkeley campus, a group that monitors falcons on the campus reported.

The falcon was last spotted on the Campanile in the first week of August and the group, Cal Falcons, said on social media that "she likely died not too long after those observations."

The young falcon was likely killed by another falcon, a red-shouldered hawk, the group said.

"The first year of life for a falcon is exceptionally difficult - survival is approximately 40-50% for young birds," Cal Falcons said. "Juvenile raptors need to learn to hunt on their own and protect themselves from a wide range of dangers, everything from window strikes to starvation."

Adult falcons do not face as many threats from other raptors, but given Lindsay's young age, she was vulnerable to predation.

"We're sorry to share this sad news with everyone, and wanted to thank Lindsay for all the wonderful memories from this year," Cal Falcons said.

