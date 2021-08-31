Caldor Fire: Video compilation shows terrifying evacuation situation in South Lake Tahoe

With more than 20,000 forced to flee their South Lake Tahoe homes, Highway 50 became backed up for miles with zero forward movement.
The video posted above is a compilation of what evacuations in the area have looked like, as flames move closer and smoke chokes the region.
A voice behind the camera is heard saying of South Lake Tahoe, "this may be the last time I see this town."
