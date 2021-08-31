California wildfires

Caldor Fire: Video compilation shows terrifying evacuation situation in South Lake Tahoe

Video shows terrifying Caldor Fire evacuation in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Caldor Fire has is now a fast-moving crisis for residents in the Tahoe area.

With more than 20,000 forced to flee their South Lake Tahoe homes, Highway 50 became backed up for miles with zero forward movement.

The video posted above is a compilation of what evacuations in the area have looked like, as flames move closer and smoke chokes the region.

RELATED: Caldor Fire flames enter Tahoe Basin as thousands evacuate

A voice behind the camera is heard saying of South Lake Tahoe, "this may be the last time I see this town."

Go here for the latest information and videos about the Caldor Fire crisis.

