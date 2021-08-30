localish

California Academy of Sciences exhibit explores diversity of sharks in unique experience

Feel like you're swimming with sharks at CA Academy of Sciences

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Plunge into an exhibit celebrating the incredible diversity of sharks at the California Academy of Sciences. Visitors can immerse themselves in the history of this endangered species with displays that give the feeling of swimming with sharks.

"There are over 500 species of shark," explains Luiz Rocha, the Curator and Follett Chair of Ichthyology at the California Academy of Sciences. "Only a few, a handful, of species are actually dangerous, so nothing to be afraid of."

The Sharks exhibit features more than a dozen full-size shark models, rare fossils dating back as far as 370 million years, real shark jaws and teeth, and a cinematic projection gallery with floor-to-ceiling projections of underwater footage.

"You're going to feel like you're diving with the sharks," says Rocha. "You're gonna have a really good idea of how big those sharks are, and what they look like underwater."

Visitors will learn about shark anatomy, biology, hunting strategies, and sensory systems, plus diversity and evolution, through interactive educational displays.

"If there's anything that's dangerous, it's us to sharks, not the other way around," expresses Rocha.

While sharks rule the food chain, they also top the endangered species list. The Sharks exhibit develops a profound appreciation for their beauty, complexity, and vulnerability. Visitors will emerge with a deeper understanding of how protecting sharks protects us all.

The Sharks exhibit will be open until January 23, 2022. Visit here for more information.

