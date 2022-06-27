Gov. Newsom, state leaders announce agreement on 2022-23 California budget

CALIFORNIA -- Gov. Newsom says some relief from inflation will soon be on the way to millions of Californians.Sunday night, Newsom and several state leaders announced they reached an agreement on the 2022-2023 state budget.It includes a $17 billion inflation relief package, which would offer tax refunds to millions of working Californians.It would also provide $350 to those making less than $75,000 per year.Those who make more than that would also receive a smaller direct payment.In addition, the package would include a suspension of the state sales tax on diesel, and additional money to help people with rent and utility bills.