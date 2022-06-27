Politics

Gov. Newsom, state leaders announce agreement on 2022-23 California budget

CALIFORNIA -- Gov. Newsom says some relief from inflation will soon be on the way to millions of Californians.

Sunday night, Newsom and several state leaders announced they reached an agreement on the 2022-2023 state budget.

It includes a $17 billion inflation relief package, which would offer tax refunds to millions of working Californians.

It would also provide $350 to those making less than $75,000 per year.

Those who make more than that would also receive a smaller direct payment.

In addition, the package would include a suspension of the state sales tax on diesel, and additional money to help people with rent and utility bills.
