Where are California's COVID-19 vaccines? Bay Area leaders say process has 'been a mess'

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday the state is on pace to exceed its goal of 1 million vaccinations in 10 days.

California has received 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, according to Gov. Newsom.

To date, the governor says 1.188 million doses have been administered.

Yet, Bay Area counties and hospitals say they don't have enough. Many are demanding answers from the state.

"It is a little perplexing why certain counties and in some ways California as a whole is being left behind here," said San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney.

Friday Governor Newsom took on those tough questions at Dodger Stadium, where he and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti launched a vaccination site.

"We simply aren't receiving enough vaccines at the national level," Mayor Garcetti said.

"The state of California has received not one dose of the vaccine. The state of California doesn't directly administer the vaccine. That's done through a network of providers," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Governor Newsom says there are 3,500 partner providers in California distributing the vaccine.

"Our resolve is to get all of the doses that are in this state administered as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Governor Newsom.

Haney says California needs to do better.

"Well it's been a mess so far," said Haney.

"Even if we are waiting for additional vaccines to come, people should have ways that they can get information. There should be transparency, there should be registration links on all of the county websites and there should be a clear plan for mass distribution of this vaccine as soon as we get additional doses," he continued.

Governor Newsom said the state looks forward to substantially improving and increasing its effort in the days, weeks and months ahead.

He says the state anticipates receiving hundreds of thousands of more doses.

