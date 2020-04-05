Coronavirus Bay Area: Employee at Atria Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in Burlingame tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- The I-Team has learned on Saturday that a staff member at an assisted living facility in Burlingame has tested positive for novel coronavirus.We first reported on cases at Atria Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in March when five residents tested positive.One of them died.The employee was last in the building on March 31, and is recovering in self-isolation.