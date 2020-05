Coronavirus impact: CA's Lieutenant Governor hopes federal government will send assistance to state

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis is now calling on the government to send assistance to the state as the budget deficit continues to grow due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Lt. Gov. Kounalakis spoke to ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze on Friday where she answered questions unemployment and the budget."Impacts will continue to be felt," said Lt. Gov. Kounalakis.The Lt. Gov. also urged Californians to reach out to Congress pleading for them to send assistance."The real hope is federal government will act and act aggressively," said Lt. Gov. Kounalakis.