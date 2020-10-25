building a better bay area

Building a Better Bay Area: The New Way to Holiday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Halloween without trick or treaters, Thanksgiving without travel, Black Friday without crowds, and December without company parties.

COVID-19 will certainly change this year's cheer, but there are easy ways to have a healthy holiday season, if you know how.

Learn what the upcoming holiday season might mean for your family and how you can celebrate safely in ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area: The New Way to Holiday week.

Schedule:


Monday - Health
Tuesday - Economy
Wednesday- Education
Thursday - Changing Workplace
Friday - Race and Social Justice

