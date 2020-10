Schedule:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Halloween without trick or treaters, Thanksgiving without travel, Black Friday without crowds, and December without company parties.COVID-19 will certainly change this year's cheer, but there are easy ways to have a healthy holiday season, if you know how.Learn what the upcoming holiday season might mean for your family and how you can celebrate safely in ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area : The New Way to Holiday week.- Health- Economy- Education- Changing Workplace- Race and Social Justice