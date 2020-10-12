Coronavirus California

California suggests outdoor holiday gatherings with people from 3 households or less

As the holiday season looms near, getting together with family may look a little different as California health officials released new guidelines for holding private gatherings on Friday.

The state suggests that Californians limit themselves to outdoor gatherings in their yards or in parks so long as the people who attend are from no more than three separate households.

The new guidelines also suggest that you limit your gatherings to less than two hours to limit mixing.

During the event, face masks should be worn, and social distancing should be practiced, according to the state's guidelines. The state also said that anyone singing, chanting, shouting should wear face-covering and maintain physical distancing to avoid spreading.

"(The guidance) is really not to say that it's a good idea or appropriate to gather, but to say (with) more than three households, you really are increasing your risk," California's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a news briefing on Monday.

The new guidelines suggest that those who are considered high-risk for COVID-19, like seniors or those with pre-existing conditions, should not attend gatherings.

The state said that all other gatherings are prohibited but did not indicate how these guidelines would be enforced.

Ghaly said that the guidelines released Friday "were a way to tee up future guidance around how to minimize our risk" during the upcoming holidays.

To read more about the guidelines, click here.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniahealthholidaycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA ramping up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, Newsom says
Coronavirus updates: Sonoma Co. business owners warn of permanent closures
Coronavirus updates: CA reports 3,803 new cases from Saturday
SF couple holds wedding outside nursing home so grandmother could attend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA ramping up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, Newsom says
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Stanford professor learns he won Nobel prize in late-night door knock
Gusty winds, heat wave to increase fire danger in Bay Area
Alcatraz Island ceremony held over radio on Indigenous Peoples' Day
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
8 hurt in collision outside SJ mall, police say
Show More
Hall of Fame 2nd baseman Joe Morgan dies at 77
Bay Area drag personalities encourage LGBTQ community to vote
Solano Co. bakery creates Star Wars characters made of bread
Blue skies: Bay Area air quality improving after recent wildfires
Track Bay Area air quality levels
More TOP STORIES News