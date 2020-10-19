Weather

Where's the rain? Bay Area facing moderate to severe drought conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's no rain in the seven-day forecast and we need it, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"We are sliding into our rain season and that means each day we go without rain the drought is getting worse," said Nicco.

The latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the rainfall outlook from November to April doesn't look promising for the Bay Area.

"Our six wettest months will likely be below average precipitation," said Nicco. "We expect the drought to get worse as we go without rain."

The Drought Monitor shows most of Lake, Napa and Solano counties in the red under "extreme" conditions.

The rest of the Bay Area is looking at moderate to severe drought conditions.

"So, we need some rain," said Nicco.

The Bay Area has already been hit with soaring temperatures, high fire danger, and critically dry weather during the month of October. Not to mention the wild weather in September that included unhealthy air quality and apocalyptic orange skies from wildfire smoke.

