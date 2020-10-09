Weather

Next threat looms: Map shows mudslide danger zones in Bay Area

By and Lindsey Feingold
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fire season isn't over yet, but another threat to California is looming on the horizon. Areas hit hard by wildfires could be hit with more catastrophe when the rainy season starts.

A map made by ABC7 News' data journalism team, using USGS data, shows which areas are most vulnerable to mudslides if we do get heavy rain.



The map shows the "likelihood of debris flow" if the area were to be hit with 15 minutes of intense rain (24 millimeters per hour). The parts of the Bay Area devastated by recent fires are, of course, most vulnerable.

In the Santa Cruz Mountains, the likelihood of debris flow ranges from 60-100% for the areas around Big Basin State Park, Ano Nuevo Creek and west of Ben Lomond. That region was devastated by the CZU Lightning Complex Fire.

Use the interactive map above to explore the potential for mudslides and watch the video at the top of this story to learn why wildfires create mudslide conditions.

