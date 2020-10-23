Weather

No rain in Bay Area forecast for next 2 weeks: 'We find ourselves in a moderate to extreme drought'

SAN FRANCISCO -- The rainfall looks bleak for the San Francisco Bay Area, putting the region on track for exceptionally dry start to rainy season, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"We are not going to have rain for next two weeks," said Nicco.

The latest map provided by the Climate Prediction Center shows the rainfall outlook from October 30 to November 5 does not look promising for the Bay Area.

"We find ourselves in a moderate to extreme drought," said Nicco. "We are 25 to 43% of where we should be. We are lacking nearly feet of rain in some areas and unfortunately the next seven days are dry as a bone."

Nicco says last winter was so dry that we also fell into a dry spring and now this.

"We are off to a slow start to rain season after coming off a rain season that was only 50% of average," added Nicco.

Looking deeper into the forecast, "most of the winter is looking below average precipitation wise and warmer than average also. I don't really see any relief in sight," said Nicco.

