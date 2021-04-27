Weather

Sierra foothill wildflower super bloom of lupine brings ominous warning for low lake levels

EMBED <>More Videos

Sierra foothill wildflower bloom brings ominous warning

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A dry Folsom Lake now has waves of bright, purple wildflowers swaying in the breeze. But the beauty comes with a gloomier sign.

The super bloom of lupine that blankets the Beeks Bight nature area in Granite Bay, north of Sacramento, is a reminder of how low lake levels have gotten in California.

RELATED: Fire season already? 85% of CA is in severe, extreme, or exceptional drought, latest numbers show

The flowers have bloomed in the lake basin due to historically low rainfall, now sprouted in spots that usually sees bright blue lake water.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom declares drought emergency in 2 California counties

Even so, visitors have flocked to the nature area, awed by the unexpectedly stunning sight. The lupine super bloom is expected to last a couple of weeks. Entry to the Beeks Bight nature area costs $12.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersacramentoenvironmentsierraflower shownaturesierra nevadadrought
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News